Clear, sunny skies and warmth on Monday, plus what we’re working on

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The warm and sunny start to October continues for the next few days, but a punch of fall air is not far behind. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford shares how long the clear skies and warmth will last across Mid-Michigan this week. Plus, join Taylor Gattoni at the News 10+ Digital Desk for a look at today’s top stories.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 2, 2023

Average High: 67º Average Low 46º

Lansing Record High: 86° 1922

Lansing Record Low: 25° 1974

Jackson Record High: 91º 1922

Jackson Record Low: 26º 1974

