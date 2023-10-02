CEO of nonprofit named Michigan Federation for Children and Families Ambassador of the Year

ONONDAGA, Mich. (WILX) - The CEO of the nonprofit organization Highfields was named Ambassador of the Year for the Michigan Federation for Children and Families.

The Michigan Federation for Children and Families recognizes people who advance the best outcomes for children and families. Organizers said Members serve over 88,000 children and 130,000 adults throughout Michigan.

On Monday, Oct. 2, They announced that the President and CEO of Highfields, Inc. Brian Philson, was presented with the 2023 Federation Member Ambassador of the Year award for his commitment to the Federation’s core values.

Highfields is a nonprofit that provides home-based counseling, residential care, and experiential education and support programs for children, youth, and families in 11 counties.

“The Michigan Federation for Children and Families is an amazing organization that makes it easy to support and get behind,” said Philson. “I am honored to be recognized with their 2023 Ambassador of the Year award.” Highfields is proud to have a President and CEO who is highly regarded in the state of Michigan for his philanthropic values.

