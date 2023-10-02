Advertise With Us

Bronny Plans to Play at USC This Winter

Bronny James, a former Sierra Canyon High School basketball player, exits a cryotherapy chamber...
Bronny James, a former Sierra Canyon High School basketball player, exits a cryotherapy chamber after receiving treatment at Muscle Lab's Pasadena location.(PRNewswire)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The son of Lebron James plans on playing basketball at USC this coming season. Bronny James suffered cardiac arrest during a team workout back in July. Bronny is 19 years old and he underwent surgery which LeBron says was successful. Bronny was hospitalized for three days. He reportedly suffered from a congenital heart defect. The family says the condition can be treated. Bronny has not been practicing but he is taking classes at USC during the fall semester.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing man arrested for drunk driving for the 7th time, says police
Michigan State Police arrest two teens, one man for guns and drugs in Lansing
The hunters quickly determined it was a doe, which the Missouri Department of Conservation...
Bow hunter harvests rare 18-point doe, officials confirm
Michigan Kicks Key Hockey Player Off Team
Toys R Us is continuing its comeback after closing all stores in 2018.
Toys R Us planning comeback with new flagship stores to open in 2024

Latest News

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Hockey Season About to Begin
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Haller Sends Letter to MSU Community
Golfing generic
Big Golf Victory For East Lansing’s Miller
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Spartans to Host Basketball Madness
Tim is back at the News 10+ Digital Desk to share his thoughts on the state of the Spartans,...
Staudt on Sports LIVE: Spartans, Cabrera, and more