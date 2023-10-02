Bronny Plans to Play at USC This Winter

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The son of Lebron James plans on playing basketball at USC this coming season. Bronny James suffered cardiac arrest during a team workout back in July. Bronny is 19 years old and he underwent surgery which LeBron says was successful. Bronny was hospitalized for three days. He reportedly suffered from a congenital heart defect. The family says the condition can be treated. Bronny has not been practicing but he is taking classes at USC during the fall semester.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.