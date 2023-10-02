Big Golf Victory For East Lansing’s Miller

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing High School senior Drew Miller is the winner of the 11th annual Golf Association of Michigan Junior Invitational Championship. The 36 hole tournament was played Saturday and Sunday at MSU’s Forest Akers West Course. Miller fired a 10 under par total, good for an eight shots victory. Miller is 18 years old and is soon to sign to play as a freshman in college at Michigan State.

