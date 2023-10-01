UAW puts on the pressure as strikes expand

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The UAW picket line has spread across the city of Lansing, now full of workers from both the General Motors Lansing Distribution Center and the GM Delta Assembly Plant.

Workers at the Delta Assembly, represented by Local 602, walked off the job at noon Friday and headed for a picket line that stretches from S Creyts Road, to W Mount Hope Highway, and onto S Canal Road.

“We anticipated that we’d be one of the plants to go,” said Local 602 Union Member Worlock. “So, the membership has been kind of mentally prepared to walk for a few weeks now.”

Adding about 2,300 workers to the strike, the Delta Assembly Plant is now the largest striking location in Lansing. A member of the plant’s union bargaining committee, Worlock is hoping their growing numbers will have an impact on upcoming negotiations with General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis — also known as the auto industry big three.

“All that pressure is going to hopefully drive GM to the table to meet our demands,” Worlock said.

Having more than a few strikers to spare, some workers from the Delta picket line are being centered over to the General Motors Lansing Redistribution Center, a location of about 200 striking Local 1753 members, to help fill in the gaps.

“I think it’s important, specifically for us over at the Delta Plant that they have the support over here,” said striking auto worker Warren Jackson. “Because they started the trend here, and it’s just important for the rest of us to fall in line.”

By combining their numbers, Jackson and fellow UAW workers are looking to send one message.

“We ain’t playing,” he said.

“And maybe they’ll show up and negotiate,” added Delta Assembly striker Jon Inman.

Celebrating a recent union win of his own, actor, SAG-AFTRA member and Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Hill Harper joined workers on the picket line in Lansing to show support for their expansion.

“If we don’t draw a line in the sand now if we don’t support each other, and we don’t work together, we are going to get suppressed and crushed,” Harper said.

Workers plan to keep their voices, and picket signs, raised, until a fair agreement is reached. They’re hopeful that comes sooner than later.

