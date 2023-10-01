First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We keep the sunshine going across the area today and it will be another warm day with high temperatures in the low 80s. Tonight under clear skies temperatures drop back into the mid to upper 50s. More sunshine for Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

One look at the calendar and you know that the warm conditions will not last long. Wednesday the clouds will be rolling in and we have one more day with highs in the low 80s. A cold front heads into the area Wednesday night and will bring rain showers that will hold on into Thursday. High temperatures Thursday are back in the low 70s and could fall into the 60s during the afternoon.

Clouds, sun and a few rain showers are expected Friday and Saturday. High temperatures will be back in the low 60s Friday and the low 50s Saturday. Temperatures should gradually moderate back to the low to mid 60s by the middle of next week.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 2, 2023

Average High: 67º Average Low 46º

Lansing Record High: 86° 1922

Lansing Record Low: 25° 1974

Jackson Record High: 91º 1922

Jackson Record Low: 26º 1974

