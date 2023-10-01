East Lansing Independent Police Oversight Commission hosts workshop oversight

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Saturday afternoon, the East Lansing Independent Police Oversight Commission addressed community concerns.

This was in response to a petition from East Lansing residents. The commission hosted a community workshop at the Hannah Community Center.

The workshop aimed to address enhancing transparency and accountability when it came to the use of force by police in East Lansing. One person told us how the workshop had helped people with the message.

“Our East Lansing Independent Police Oversight Commission receives qualitative data and is also able to have quantitative data on what’s happening with the use of force in our community and ask questions on behalf of our community, and also if there are complaints issued as well,” said East Lansing City Council member Dana Watson

Two presenters were at the workshop, including seasoned presenters Carlton Evans and Doak Bloss.

