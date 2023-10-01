Advertise With Us

Clemency advocates gather at state capitol in Lansing

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Several people gathered at the Michigan Capitol Saturday afternoon where there was a call to action on the issue of clemency.

Clemency, meaning forgiveness and leniency, was discussed as a means to end mass incarceration. Advocates for increased use of clemency were in Lansing to speak about others and their stories of being imprisoned.

One of the speakers was Tina Talbot, a domestic violence survivor who had been formerly incarcerated for killing her husband in self-defense. She spoke about how victims of domestic violence are serving long-term prison sentences.

Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein was present, as well as Senate candidate Hill Harper, who is an advocate for prison reform.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The hunters quickly determined it was a doe, which the Missouri Department of Conservation...
Bow hunter harvests rare 18-point doe, officials confirm
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars
Judge rules Oxford High School shooter eligible for life without parole
GM Lansing Delta Assembly Plant, Ford Chicago Assembly Plant go on strike
Retired teachers benched from coaching because of Michigan law are seeking an adjustment

Latest News

News 10 at 11 p.m.
Pilots to the Rescue transport 17 dogs from West Virginia to Jackson
UAW puts on the pressure as strikes expand
UAW puts on the pressure as strikes expand
UAW puts on the pressure as strikes expand
Clemency advocates gather at state capitol in Lansing
Clemency advocates gather at state capitol in Lansing