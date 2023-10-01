Clemency advocates gather at state capitol in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Several people gathered at the Michigan Capitol Saturday afternoon where there was a call to action on the issue of clemency.

Clemency, meaning forgiveness and leniency, was discussed as a means to end mass incarceration. Advocates for increased use of clemency were in Lansing to speak about others and their stories of being imprisoned.

One of the speakers was Tina Talbot, a domestic violence survivor who had been formerly incarcerated for killing her husband in self-defense. She spoke about how victims of domestic violence are serving long-term prison sentences.

Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein was present, as well as Senate candidate Hill Harper, who is an advocate for prison reform.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.