Advertise With Us

Michigan State Police arrest two teens, one man for guns and drugs in Lansing

(Michigan State Police)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop in Lansing led to three people being arrested for guns and drugs late Friday night.

On Sept. 29, at 11 p.m. Michigan State Police and Lansing police performed a traffic stop on Martin Luther King Blvd. on a car that had improper registration.

Two of the three people in the far fled from the area.

Officials said they arrested one 17-year-old teenager from Lansing who had a loaded gun on him.

A second 17-year-old teen who ran from the scene drew a gun and threw it over a fence. He was later found by canine troopers and was eventually arrested.

Meanwhile, the driver, a 20-year-old man from Lansing was arrested without incident.

While searching the car, state police found approximately 67 grams of cocaine crack, cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl.

The two teenagers were taken to the Ingham County Youth Home for Resisting and Obstructing Police. Meanwhile, the 20-year-old man was was lodged at the Lansing City Jail for Possession with Intent to Deliver.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge rules Oxford High School shooter eligible for life without parole
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars
GM Lansing Delta Assembly Plant, Ford Chicago Assembly Plant go on strike
Retired teachers benched from coaching because of Michigan law are seeking an adjustment
The hunters quickly determined it was a doe, which the Missouri Department of Conservation...
Bow hunter harvests rare 18-point doe, officials confirm

Latest News

A very nice weekend is expected after morning fog fades away.
Fog early, nice weather takes over later today
Lawsuit filed to disqualify Donald Trump on Michigan ballots
News 10 at 11 p.m.
Lawsuit filed to disqualify Donald Trump on Michigan ballots
Weapons confiscated by ATF from Michigan man
Michigan bomb maker sentenced to 52 months in prison