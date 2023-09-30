Michigan State Police arrest two teens, one man for guns and drugs in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop in Lansing led to three people being arrested for guns and drugs late Friday night.

On Sept. 29, at 11 p.m. Michigan State Police and Lansing police performed a traffic stop on Martin Luther King Blvd. on a car that had improper registration.

Two of the three people in the far fled from the area.

Officials said they arrested one 17-year-old teenager from Lansing who had a loaded gun on him.

A second 17-year-old teen who ran from the scene drew a gun and threw it over a fence. He was later found by canine troopers and was eventually arrested.

Meanwhile, the driver, a 20-year-old man from Lansing was arrested without incident.

While searching the car, state police found approximately 67 grams of cocaine crack, cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl.

The two teenagers were taken to the Ingham County Youth Home for Resisting and Obstructing Police. Meanwhile, the 20-year-old man was was lodged at the Lansing City Jail for Possession with Intent to Deliver.

