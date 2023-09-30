Friday Night Frenzy Week 6 Highlights and Scores
Highlights, reaction and scores from the Mid-Michigan area.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Week 6 of the high school football season is in the books as News 10 Sports had cameras at eight mid-Michigan contests throughout the area, with scores posted from the other teams in action. Our Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week included a clash in the CMAC out in Westphalia.
Game of the Week: Pewamo-Westphalia 27, Fowler 14
Final: DeWitt 41, Grand Ledge 38
Final: Mason 41, Lansing Eastern 0
Final: East Lansing 45, Lansing Everett 14
Final: Lansing Sexton 28, Ionia 14
Final: Portland 55, Eaton Rapids 6
Final: Lansing Catholic 33, Lakewood 20
Final: Michigan Center 32, Grass Lake 27
Other area scores:
Morrice 50, Webberville 0
Perry 48, Dansville 6
Clare 61, Okemos 0
Waverly 14, Holt 7
Williamston 42 , St. Johns 26
Portland St. Patrick’s 44, Vestaburg 0
Manchester 55, East Jackson 8
Jackson Northwest 23 , Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 14
Stockbridge 28, Saranac 8
Charlotte 42, Olivet 6
Napoleon 51, Leslie 22
Hillsdale 54, Adrian Madison 36
Parma Western 21, Battle Creek Harper Creek 6
Haslett 15, Fowlerville 8
Jackson Lumen Christi 41, Detroit Loyola 6
