Friday Night Frenzy Week 6 Highlights and Scores

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Week 6 of the high school football season is in the books as News 10 Sports had cameras at eight mid-Michigan contests throughout the area, with scores posted from the other teams in action. Our Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week included a clash in the CMAC out in Westphalia.

Game of the Week: Pewamo-Westphalia 27, Fowler 14

Pewamo-Westphalia wins ninth game in last 10 against Fowler

Final: DeWitt 41, Grand Ledge 38

DeWitt outlasts Grand Ledge to keep pace in CAAC-Blue

Final: Mason 41, Lansing Eastern 0

Mason smothers Lansing Eastern, moves to 6-0

Final: East Lansing 45, Lansing Everett 14

East Lansing stays hot, rolls Lansing Everett

Final: Lansing Sexton 28, Ionia 14

Lansing Sexton stays perfect, handles Ionia

Final: Portland 55, Eaton Rapids 6

Portland stays unbeaten, rolls Eaton Rapids

Final: Lansing Catholic 33, Lakewood 20

Lansing Catholic gets to .500, holds off Lakewood rally

Final: Michigan Center 32, Grass Lake 27

Michigan Center wins fifth straight, holds off Grass Lake

Other area scores:

Morrice 50, Webberville 0

Perry 48, Dansville 6

Clare 61, Okemos 0

Waverly 14, Holt 7

Williamston 42 , St. Johns 26

Portland St. Patrick’s 44, Vestaburg 0

Manchester 55, East Jackson 8

Jackson Northwest 23 , Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 14

Stockbridge 28, Saranac 8

Charlotte 42, Olivet 6

Napoleon 51, Leslie 22

Hillsdale 54, Adrian Madison 36

Parma Western 21, Battle Creek Harper Creek 6

Haslett 15, Fowlerville 8

Jackson Lumen Christi 41, Detroit Loyola 6

