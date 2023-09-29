Advertise With Us

Young to Start at Quarterback for Panthers this Sunday

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws in the pocket against the Atlanta Falcons...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws in the pocket against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rookie quarterback Bryce Young, the Alabama star, will be back as the starter for the NFL Carolina Panthers for this Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. The game is in Charlotte, North Carolina. Young was the top pick in the draft and had been struggling from a right ankle injury so that he missed last Sunday’s 37-27 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Young has practiced the entire week. Carolina then plays at Detroit a week from Sunday, October 8th.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old arrested in connection to armed robbery at Lansing Township store
Owner admits to tossing puppies over fence of Jackson County Animal Shelter
Hillsdale College Commencement with speaker Tim Allen on May 8, 2021. Pat Sajak (Trustee)
Pat Sajak to give commencement ceremony address to Hillsdale College class of 2024
Former Michigan House Speaker sentenced to 55 months in prison on bribery charges
Judge rules Oxford High School shooter eligible for life without parole

Latest News

Europe's Viktor Hovland reacts and celebrates after his birdie putt earned Europe a tie in his...
Tough Day For Americans At Ryder Cup
Michigan Kicks Key Hockey Player Off Team
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs runs the ball during an NFL football practice in Allen...
Suspended Lions WR Williams to be reinstated early
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams runs after a catch during an NFL football practice...
NFL Releases Jameson Williams to Lions