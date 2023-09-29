Young to Start at Quarterback for Panthers this Sunday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rookie quarterback Bryce Young, the Alabama star, will be back as the starter for the NFL Carolina Panthers for this Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. The game is in Charlotte, North Carolina. Young was the top pick in the draft and had been struggling from a right ankle injury so that he missed last Sunday’s 37-27 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Young has practiced the entire week. Carolina then plays at Detroit a week from Sunday, October 8th.

