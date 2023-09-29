Advertise With Us

WATCH: UAW president to make announcement on possible strike expansion

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - United Auto Workers (UAW) union president Shawn Fain is expected to make an announcement Friday on a possible strike expansion.

The union first went on strike on Sept. 14 at three assembly plants in Missouri, Ohio and Michigan.

On Sept. 22, the strike expanded to 38 parts and distribution centers for General Motors (GM) and Stellantis across the country. The UAW did not expand its strike last week at Ford, citing progress in negotiations. This could change by Friday at noon.

Over 18,000 union members are currently on strike across the county. Details are limited, but a possible strike expansion could be happening on Friday at noon.

Fain is expected to make the announcement at 10 a.m. on Sept. 29.

