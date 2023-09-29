UAW strike expansion looming as negotiations continue

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The United Auto Workers (UAW) union could expand its strike against Detroit’s Big Three automakers.

The union first went on strike two weeks ago at three assembly plants in Missouri, Ohio and Michigan.

Last Friday, the strike expanded to 38 parts and distribution centers for General Motors (GM) and Stellantis across the country. The UAW did not expand its strike last week at Ford, citing progress in negotiations. This could change by Friday at noon.

Over 18,000 union members are on strike across the county. Details are limited, but a possible strike expansion could be happening on Friday. One of those parts and distribution centers currently on strike is in Delta Township.

In Mid-Michigan, workers at the Lansing Grand River and Delta Township assembly plants could join the picket lines. There’s a chance the strike could last more than 40 days—that’s how long the 2019 strike took.

Workers said they are in for the long haul.

“We’re locked in—it’s been a long time coming,” said Kevin Maat, an auto worker. “It’s unfortunate, but these companies are very profitable right now, and we think we deserve our part now.”

“We’re going to be out one day longer than we need to be—that’s the goal,” said Mike Huerta, president of UAW Local 602. “If we have to be out 40 days again, we’ll do it again.”

UAW workers are asking for a raise, shorter work weeks and a return to their original pension plans.

