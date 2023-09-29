Tough Day For Americans At Ryder Cup

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Europe leads the United States 6 1/2 to 1 1/2 after one day of the Ryder Cup in Rome. The Europeans won all four morning alternate shot matches and rallied down the stretch on the 18th green late in the day to avoid three losses and complete three ties. Instead of three points, three half points went to each team. Europe needs 14 1/2 points to win the Cup, the USA needs 14 to retain it as defending champion. Eight more matches begin at 1:35am Michigan time Saturday before the 12 singles matches end the competition on Sunday.

