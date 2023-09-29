Advertise With Us

Tough Day For Americans At Ryder Cup

Europe's Viktor Hovland reacts and celebrates after his birdie putt earned Europe a tie in his...
Europe's Viktor Hovland reacts and celebrates after his birdie putt earned Europe a tie in his afternoon Fourballs match at the Ryder Cup golf tournament at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Guidonia Montecelio, Italy, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia )(Gregorio Borgia | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Europe leads the United States 6 1/2 to 1 1/2 after one day of the Ryder Cup in Rome. The Europeans won all four morning alternate shot matches and rallied down the stretch on the 18th green late in the day to avoid three losses and complete three ties. Instead of three points, three half points went to each team. Europe needs 14 1/2 points to win the Cup, the USA needs 14 to retain it as defending champion. Eight more matches begin at 1:35am Michigan time Saturday before the 12 singles matches end the competition on Sunday.

