Suspended Lions WR Williams to be reinstated early

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday afternoon, the NFL announced Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams will be reinstated from his suspension on Monday due to changes to the league’s gambling policy.

“The NFL and NFL Players Association share a longstanding and unwavering commitment to protecting the integrity of the game,” the league and players’ union said in a joint statement Friday. “The NFL periodically reviews the gambling policy in consultation with the NFLPA and clubs to ensure it is responsive to changing circumstances and fully addresses this commitment.”

Williams was initially suspended for six games for violation of the league’s gambling policy. Joining Williams in early reinstatement is Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere.

Williams said he was not aware of the league’s rules on gambling when he violated them.

In April, wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore were both suspended indefinitely by the league for violating its gambling policies, including betting on NFL games. Additionally, the league announced two additional players - wide receivers Stanley Berryhill and Williams - were suspended for six games for “other gambling policy violations, including betting from an NFL facility on non-NFL games.”

Part of the amended policies included reducing punishment for gambling inside team facilities on non-league teams from six games to two. Another change is the penalty for betting on NFL games is increased to an automatic one-year suspension with betting on one’s own team being a ban of two years.

The Lions host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 8.

