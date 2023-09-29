Advertise With Us

Pack Up Summer and Organize Your Fall

By Rachelle Legrand
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Season’s Greetings!

It’s time to put away the pool noodles and bring out the leaf rakes!

Amanda from Easy Life Organizing stopped by Studio 10 to show us how to bless our mess and take the chaos out of organizing.

From using storage bins and labeling and separating what goes inside and outside, Amanda is showing you that going through your closets does not have to be a difficult task.

Learn how to autumn recharge by visiting her blog at https://www.easylifeorganizing.com/post/autumn-recharge-quest

