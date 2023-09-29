Advertise With Us

NFL Releases Jameson Williams to Lions

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams runs after a catch during an NFL football practice...
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams runs after a catch during an NFL football practice in Allen Park, Mich., Thursday, May 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NFL reportedly has amended its current gambling policies. And among currently suspended players the Detroit Lions’ receiver Jameson Williams will be available for the Lions’ next game, one week from Sunday at home against the Carolina Panthers. Williams was to have missed six games, but the final number will be four. The Lions have a 3-1 season record after Thursday’s 34-20 win at Green Bay over the Packers.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old arrested in connection to armed robbery at Lansing Township store
Owner admits to tossing puppies over fence of Jackson County Animal Shelter
Hillsdale College Commencement with speaker Tim Allen on May 8, 2021. Pat Sajak (Trustee)
Pat Sajak to give commencement ceremony address to Hillsdale College class of 2024
Former Michigan House Speaker sentenced to 55 months in prison on bribery charges
Judge rules Oxford High School shooter eligible for life without parole

Latest News

Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera runs after hitting a single during the eighth inning of a...
Cabrera To Stay on With Tigers
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera gestures after hitting a home run off Kansas City Royals...
‘Always a Tiger’ - Detroit announces Cabrera’s next role with organization
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) breaks a tackle by Green Bay Packers cornerback...
Lions level Packers at Lambeau, take 1st in NFC North
football generic
Busy Senior Year For Mason’s Martel