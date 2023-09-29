NFL Releases Jameson Williams to Lions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NFL reportedly has amended its current gambling policies. And among currently suspended players the Detroit Lions’ receiver Jameson Williams will be available for the Lions’ next game, one week from Sunday at home against the Carolina Panthers. Williams was to have missed six games, but the final number will be four. The Lions have a 3-1 season record after Thursday’s 34-20 win at Green Bay over the Packers.

