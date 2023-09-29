NAMI Lansing Hosts “Before the Mental Health Crisis: Assisted Outpatient Treatment”

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In observance of Mental Illness Awareness Week, NAMI Lansing will host a panel of speakers to discuss the benefits of and evidence for Assisted Outpatient Treatment (AOT), and how to strengthen AOT in mid-Michigan. AOT allows civil courts and mental health systems to work collaboratively to help individuals with serious mental illness to prevent or stop a cycle of repeat hospitalizations, homelessness, and incarcerations.

Panelists include:

• Christy Granger, LBSW, Community/Court Liaison Coordinator, Community Mental Health Authority of Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham Counties (CMHA-CEI)

• Jeramie Hall, CPSS, CMHA-CEI, Certified Peer Support Specialist with 55th District Court, Certified Vet2Vet Peer Support Specialist, NAMI Michigan Advocate of the Year

• Judge Milton Mack, State Court Administrator Emeritus

• Julia Stewart, Project Coordinator, Wayne State University, Center for Behavioral Health and Justice

The panel is Wednesday, October 4, 2023 from 7-8:30 p.m.

AOT can dramatically improve treatment outcomes, reduce the likelihood of repeat hospitalizations and criminal justice involvement, and save money. This event will educate community members and healthcare professionals on the importance of implementing AOT in mid-Michigan. Doctors, nurses, and social workers can earn continuing education credits by attending the event.

For more information: https://www.namilansing.org/

