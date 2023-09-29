Advertise With Us

Michigan Kicks Key Hockey Player Off Team

(WTVG)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 29, 2023
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With the season about to begin, Michigan’s hockey team will be without sophomore defenseman Johnny Druskinis. He has been kicked off the team for what is called a rules violation. Druskinis played in eight games last season as a freshman. He had two assists. Druskinis’ ice time was expected to be limited again this season.

