Michigan Kicks Key Hockey Player Off Team

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With the season about to begin, Michigan’s hockey team will be without sophomore defenseman Johnny Druskinis. He has been kicked off the team for what is called a rules violation. Druskinis played in eight games last season as a freshman. He had two assists. Druskinis’ ice time was expected to be limited again this season.

