Lions level Packers at Lambeau, take 1st in NFC North

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WILX) - The last time the Detroit Lions were at Lambeau Field, they ended Green Bay’s season - and Aaron Rodgers’ time with the Packers - with an interception to win 20-16. In that January 2023 game, they wore their all-white uniforms.

Thursday night, the 2-1 Lions took the field wearing those same all-white uniforms, ready to make a statement in front of both the Lambeau faithful and the impressive number of Detroit fans who made the trek to enemy territory.

Week 4′s Thursday Night Football game saw Dan Campbell and the Lions stifle a struggling Packers team, taking a 27-3 lead at halftime. Despite an early interception, Detroit quarterback Jared Goff went 19 for 28 and 210 yards.

Goff’s counterpart, Green Bay’s Jordan Love, was 23 for 36 and threw two interceptions.

Running back David Montgomery had the final three touchdowns for the Lions following wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown’s first-quarter touchdown on a 24-yard pass from Goff.

“It felt different, it just felt different coming in with this group of guys I’m with,” Montgomery said following the game. “I can tell my son I beat the Packers and I’m excited to say that, excited to be a part of this team.”

In the fourth quarter, the Packers trailed by just 10 and were in position to make a comeback.

“We had a couple of shaky spots but we closed that game out with the offense and special teams continue to play well for us,” Campbell said postgame.

Defensively, five Lions players combined for five sacks.

“It’s huge, it’s huge when you’re winning the game and you’re able to run it like we were, it changes everything for us,” Goff said postgame. “Being able to wear them out, wear them down, and run the clock - our defense kept us in the game where we weren’t forced to push it down the field as much as we usually have to.”

The Lions have now won four straight games against the Packers, making Dan Campbell the first Lions head coach to win four straight games against rival Green Bay since Monte Clark did so in 1982-83. It was also a first for Montgomery.

“I didn’t realize it, but that was David Montgomery’s first win against the Packers - that’s pretty impressive,” Campbell said. “Three touchdowns, the first time we’ve had a Lions running back that has had that at Lambeau, that’s pretty impressive.”

Campbell once again highlighted the energy and intensity the Lions had. That energy was echoed in the stands, where Detroit fans filled the seats.

“It’s awesome,” Campbell said of the fas. “You feel like there’s a little piece of home no matter where you go.”

That invasion of Honolulu blue included near the legendary ‘Lambeau Leap’ section which saw St. Brown leap into the arms of cheering Lions fans.

“Eight months ago, we were here and so we know we’re capable of winning out here, a majority of the guys that were there are here,” Campbell said of playing - and winning - at Lambeau Field. “I think we enjoy it out here. I think our guys enjoy it, I know I enjoyed it.”

The Lions are back at Ford Field on Sunday, Oct. 8 to face the 0-3 Carolina Panthers.

