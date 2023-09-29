Judge rules Oxford High School shooter eligible to be sentenced to life without parole

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New developments were announced in a video conference regarding the mass shooting where, a then 15 year old, Ethan Crumbley killed four of his classmates on November 30, 2021.

Friday, it was made clear that despite the defense’s request for leniency, an Oakland County judge ruled that the Oxford School shooter could spend the rest of his life behind bars and not be eligible for parole -- even though Crumbley committed the crimes as a minor.

“The court finds that the evidence at this point shows that defendant’s possibility of rehabilitation is slim,” said Judge Kwame Rowe.

It was a mandatory hearing because Crumbley was 15 at the time of the shooting, but was convicted by a jury as an adult.

“The court finds the defendant was the sole participant in the underlying crime. This was not an impulsive decision, nor was he peer-pressured,” said Rowe.

Judge Rowe said Crumbley methodically walked through the school picking an choosing who was going to die. He was convicted of 24 felonies in connection with the school shooting.

The judge will now decide if Crumbley, who is now 17, will spend the rest of his life in prison. He said Crumbley continues to be obsessed with violence and could not stop his obsession even while incarcerated, making the possibility of rehabilitation slim.

“If defendant continues to be obsessed with violence in the jail, how can there be a possibility of rehabilitation,” said Rowe.

Defense attorney’s asked the judge to consider Crumbley’s upbringing in Friday’s ruling.

“Other factors are his age. You know, his maturity, the background that he came from, whether or not there was peer-pressure involved, familial pressure involved,” said Sarissa Montague, Defense Attorney, Levine & Levine.

According to prosecutors, this case marks the first time that a defendant was charged and convicted of terrorism resulting from a mass shooting.

Crumbley will find out how much time he’ll spend in prison when sentencing starts on December 8th. Survivors, staff, and families of students who were killed will provide impact statements during that hearing.

Crumbley’s parents are also in jail awaiting trial. Jennifer and James Crumbley are charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors said they gave their son the gun and ignored signs that he was a threat.

