Judge expected to rule on parole for Oxford High School shooter

PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - An Oakland County judge is expected to rule whether Ethan Crumbley can be sentenced to life without parole for killing four of his Oxford High School classmates and wounding seven others.

Crumbley was 15 at the time of the shooting two years ago.

Previous coverage: Closing arguments held in confessed Oxford High School shooter sentencing hearing

In August, defense attorneys argued the teen suffered from trauma after years of neglect by his parents—who ignored signs their son needed mental health counseling.

Prosecutors argued that Crumbley’s journals and drawings show he finds pleasure in causing pain, and he should be locked up for life.

The decision is expected to be announced on Sept. 29 at 9 a.m.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.