Judge expected to rule on parole for Oxford High School shooter

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - An Oakland County judge is expected to rule whether Ethan Crumbley can be sentenced to life without parole for killing four of his Oxford High School classmates and wounding seven others.

Crumbley was 15 at the time of the shooting two years ago.

In August, defense attorneys argued the teen suffered from trauma after years of neglect by his parents—who ignored signs their son needed mental health counseling.

Prosecutors argued that Crumbley’s journals and drawings show he finds pleasure in causing pain, and he should be locked up for life.

The decision is expected to be announced on Sept. 29 at 9 a.m.

