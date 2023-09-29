Advertise With Us

Hillsdale furniture store celebrates 100 years

“It’s really the American dream, isn’t it?”
By Amaya Kuznicki
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Gelzer’s Furniture store in Hillsdale has been around for a century. Over the years, The Gelzer family and their employees have formed lasting relationships with the community. Andrew Gelzer is the Chief Operating Officer. The store has been in his family for five generations. Gelzer’s great, great, grandfather purchased the building back in 1923.

“I think he’d be really satisfied and proud just that the hard work that he did to start this whole thing has progressed and continued to develop,” said Gelzer.

The store may look small from the outside, but it has five floors full of items. They sell everything from furniture to cookware.

Store Manager, Adam Stockford said, “There’s just nothing more Hillsdale than Gelzer’s.”

Stockford has a long history with the Gelzer family. He’s worked for the Gelzer’s three different times throughout his life. His first job out of high school was at the Gelzer’s Furniture store.

“In a community like Hillsdale, everyone is connected in one way or another,” said Gelzer.

Gelzer describes Hillsdale as a tight knit community and said the fact that they’re still open pays testament to the city.

Gelzer added, “You know the person you’re dealing with. You know their family. You know where they come from and it allows you a level of trust that you really don’t find too many other places.”

Stockford said, “It’s really the American dream, isn’t it?”

The store has been around for a hundred years and Gelzer is hoping for a hundred more. The question is who will run the store next? Gelzer said he and his wife are working on that.

Gelzer’s Furniture store is open Mon. through Sat. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

