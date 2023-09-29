East Lansing School Board holding meeting to fill vacant board seat

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing School Board is holding a special meeting Friday to fill a vacant board seat.

The meeting will take place in the Board of Education room at East Lansing High School.

Public comment is on the agenda for the meeting on Sept. 29, it begins at 12:30 p.m.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.