East Lansing School Board holding meeting to fill vacant board seat

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing School Board is holding a special meeting Friday to fill a vacant board seat.

The meeting will take place in the Board of Education room at East Lansing High School.

Public comment is on the agenda for the meeting on Sept. 29, it begins at 12:30 p.m.

