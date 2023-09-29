Community holds demonstration in front of East Lansing school following teacher suspension

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Parents, families, students and alumni of East Lansing schools held a “No More Harm” demonstration at MacDonald Middle School Friday morning.

The demonstration was held to protest the recent actions of a teacher suspended for a second time in four months for unprofessional verbal interactions, which included using a racial slur at school.

Community members demanded action, saying, “No more students should be harmed by policies, practices and procedures that create space for repeated exposure to unprofessional behaviors by those we entrust with their care.”

“While this might have been an isolated incident, this continues to be the message that is being sent in the district, and we’re here to let all of the students and the community know that we are here to support them. We will not allow any more harm to be done to our children,” said Brandi Branson with the East Lansing Parents Advocacy Team.

The East Lansing Parents Advocacy Team will hold a community meeting on Tuesday.

