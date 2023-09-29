Advertise With Us

Community encouraged to watch East Lansing High School’s Homecoming Parade

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Community members are encouraged to line the streets of the city Friday afternoon to support East Lansing High School’s Homecoming Parade.

Streets will close at 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 29. The parade begins at 5:30 p.m.

The 1.7-mile parade will start south on Old Hickory Lane and will conclude on N Old Hickory Lane.

Traffic will reopen at around 6:30 pm.

