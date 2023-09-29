Advertise With Us

Clouds begin to clear Friday ahead of a beautiful summer-like weekend, plus what we’re working on

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After starting the day with some fog, our Friday will be trending in a nicer direction. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the warming temperatures and sunshine you can look forward to heading into the weekend and the first week of October. Plus, join Taylor Gattoni at the News 10+ Digital Desk for a preview of Studio 10, First at 4, and our 90 minutes of news.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 29, 2023

  • Average High: 68º Average Low 47º
  • Lansing Record High: 91° 1953
  • Lansing Record Low: 22° 1867
  • Jackson Record High: 95º 1953
  • Jackson Record Low: 27º 1942

