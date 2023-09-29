Advertise With Us

Cabrera To Stay on With Tigers

Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera runs after hitting a single during the eighth inning of a...
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera runs after hitting a single during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)(Nick Cammett | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers announced Friday that Miguel Cabrera will remain with the team in a new capacity after his playing career ends this Sunday in the final game against the Cleveland Guardians. Cabrera’s new title will be Special Assistant to team President Scott Harris. Among his duties will be to counsel players from his playing experiences. Cabrera is completing a 24-year major league career and the Tigers compensated him with $248 during his playing days.

