Cabrera To Stay on With Tigers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers announced Friday that Miguel Cabrera will remain with the team in a new capacity after his playing career ends this Sunday in the final game against the Cleveland Guardians. Cabrera’s new title will be Special Assistant to team President Scott Harris. Among his duties will be to counsel players from his playing experiences. Cabrera is completing a 24-year major league career and the Tigers compensated him with $248 during his playing days.

