Advertise With Us

Woman pleads guilty to calling in hoax bomb threat to Boston Children’s Hospital

FILE - A sign hangs on Boston Children's Hospital, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Boston. A...
FILE - A sign hangs on Boston Children's Hospital, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Boston. A Massachusetts woman pleaded guilty on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, to calling in a fake bomb threat to Boston Children’s Hospital as it faced a barrage of harassment over its surgical program for transgender youths. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts woman pleaded guilty on Thursday to calling in a fake bomb threat to Boston Children’s Hospital as it faced a barrage of harassment over its surgical program for transgender youths.

Catherine Leavy, who was arrested last year at her home in Westfield, pleaded guilty in Boston federal court to charges including making a false bomb threat, according to prosecutors. She’s scheduled to be sentenced in March.

The most serious charge she pleaded guilty to carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Her attorney, Forest O’Neill-Greenberg, didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Authorities say the threat was called in August 2022 as the hospital, which launched the nation’s first pediatric and adolescent transgender health program, was facing an onslaught of threats and harassment.

The hospital became the focus of far-right social media accounts, news outlets and bloggers last year after they found informational YouTube videos published by the hospital about surgical offerings for transgender patients.

The caller said: “There is a bomb on the way to the hospital, you better evacuate everybody you sickos,” according to court documents. The threat resulted in a lockdown of the hospital. No explosives were found.

Leavy initially denied making the threat during an interview with FBI agents, according to court documents. After agents told her that phone records indicated her number made the threat, she admitted doing so, but said she had no intention of actually bombing the hospital, prosecutors say. She “expressed disapproval” of the hospital “on multiple occasions” during the interview, according to court papers.

Boston Children’s Hospital is among several institutions that provide medical care for transgender kids that have become the target of threats. Medical associations said last year that children’s hospitals nationwide had substantially increased security and had to work with law enforcement, and that some providers needed to get constant security.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Case against one of the men charged in the death of Chong Yang in 2018 was dismissed
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
VIDEO: Michigan State Police release video of trooper being dragged by suspect’s car
MSU officially fires Mel Tucker as head football coach
Trump visited Michigan to deliver speech at auto parts supplier

Latest News

Only a day after President Joe Biden joined striking auto workers on the picket line, Donald...
Donald Trump shares support for workers, opposition to electric vehicles in speech
The puppies tossed over the fence of the Jackson County shelter and near death Tuesday morning...
Owner admits to tossing puppies over fence of Jackson County Animal Shelter
Saturday, Sep. 30, child care centers nationwide are set to lose federal funding.
Federal funding set to expire for child care centers across the nation
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker walks the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college...
Mel Tucker’s lawyers release statement demanding MSU keep records of investigation
FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks to the chamber for procedural votes to...
McCarthy rejects Senate spending bill while scrambling for a House plan that averts a shutdown