‘Weekday warriors’ clean up nature in Meridian Township

Okemos, Mich. (WILX) - Volunteers with Meridian Township have been spending their day at the Foster-Davis nature preservation.

Rebecca Fisher with the township says she loves all the volunteers who come out and make a difference.

Fisher said, “ We have little kids come out that are five years old, we have people come out that are retired, lots of college kids will come out, lots of organizations, Scout groups, even some businesses will come out and help. just the stories that you hear from them and all the laughter, it’s the best.”

The weekday warriors meet every other Thursday all year round to help clean up trash in the parks as well as plant new seeds and remove invasive species.

Emma Campbell organizes the group and she said they look for autumn olive, honeysuckle, buckthorn and oriental bittersweet.

If you would like to volunteer your time you can call the Meridian Township for more details or follow their group on social media.

