Week Six Here For High School Football

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - High school football teams play their sixth games of the season in mid Michigan Friday night with five from the Greater Lansing area still unbeaten at 5-0. The WILX TV Friday Night Frenzy game of the week comes from the CMAC where rivals meet-- 5-0 Fowler at 4-1 Pewamo Westphalia and the home team has a four game winning streak. Elsewhere, top ranked division three standout Mason should romp at Lansing Eastern; Grand Ledge’s 5-0 record is tested at dangerous DeWitt; East Lansing should romp at home over Lansing Everett. Okemos has lost 36 consecutive games and faces an uphill task ending that streak at Clare.

