Support the Zonta Club of East Lansing at Oktoberfest

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Are you looking for an opportunity to give back to the community and enjoy an amazing night of beer, wine, and gourmet food pairings by People’s Kitchen in Lansing? Join Honorary Event Chair Suzy Merchant at Oktoberfest on October 3 at 6pm for a great evening of mixing and mingling while raising funds for the Zonta Club of East Lansing Area!

There will also be a silent and live auction with one of a kind items to bid on.

Space is limited. Purchase your ticket today.

To purchase a ticket or simply make a donation, click below.

https://www.eventbrite.com/.../zonta-club-of-east-lansing...

The Zonta Club of East Lansing Area (ZCELA), is one of over 1,200 non-profit clubs of Zonta International. They work to empower women through service and advocacy, and aim to make the community a better and safer place for women and children through our grant awards and services to local nonprofits and other organizations that are committed to:

· Ending child marriage in Michigan.

· Advocating against and assisting those who have been impacted by domestic violence.

· Advocating against and assisting those who have been trafficked.

Past community funding has allowed ZCELA to support local organizations and projects such as:

· Women’s Center of Greater Lansing

· House of Promise

· End Violent Encounters (EVE)

· Haven House

· MSU Safe Place

· Northwest Lansing Healthy Communities Initiative

· Refugee Development Center

· SafeCenter in Owosso

· SIREN (Eaton County Shelter)

· UNICEF and the Greater Lansing United Nations to assist women and children in poverty.

· Annual scholarships for Young Women in Public Affairs

· With support from Adams Outdoor signs, ZCELA has 16 digital signs with messaging to “End Child Marriage” running in the greater Lansing area.

· Screening sponsor of locally produced “Break the Chain,” a documentary film about human trafficking.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.