The strike continues: UAW expected to target more plants, workers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It has been 13 days since the United Auto Workers started its strike against Detroit’s Big Three... and there’s no end in sight.

Friday, UAW President Shawn Fain plans to expand the strike if there isn’t any significant progress at the bargaining table. Workers are preparing for a possible escalation in the strike.

“We’re out here as long as it takes,” said Kevin Maat, order selector driver for General Motors.

Thursday, Maat walked the picket lines with colleagues fighting for wage increases and job security in the transition to electric vehicles.

In a Facebook post, Fain addressed the violent actions taken against people who walked the picket lines. In Flint, five UAW workers were hit by a car -- two were taken to the hospital. Fain called the strike, “their sacred right.”

“Let me be clear. Fighting for economic and social justice isn’t a crime. It’s our civic duty.”

Maat said back in 2019, he was on strike with the UAW for 40 days. Now on day 13, Maat said this strike could last a while. “We hope that things would progress in the right manner. And we hope that, you know, they will come to the table with us. And that we could get some negotiations done so that we can go to work.”

General Motors CEO Mary Barra said the company placed a “historical offer” on the table for its workers. She said the offer includes “significant gross wage increases” of 20%. However, workers are fighting for a roughly 40% raise said they helped the auto company see record profits.

“I’m extremely frustrated and disappointed. We don’t need to be on strike right now,” said Barra.

Maat said if a fair contract is not reached, the strike could impact more facilities, more plants, and more families. “I’m hoping that, you know, we can get some of the things that we’re trying to negotiate implemented. You know, the two tiers, getting raises of course, working on people’s pensions.”

About 18,000 UAW members are on strike right now. During tomorrow’s announcement, Fain is planning to expand the strike to target additional plants and workers.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.