Service Rd west of Farm Ln in East Lansing closed due to sinkhole

Road Closed
Road Closed(MGN / Daniel X. O'Neil / CC BY 2.0)
By Wells Foster
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If your commute takes you on Service Rd. in East Lansing, you may want to take a different route.

According to Michigan State University Police, a sinkhole has opened on Service Rd. just west of Farm Ln near Recycling Dr.

MSU Police and Public Safety did not release any further details.

