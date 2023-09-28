Service Rd west of Farm Ln in East Lansing closed due to sinkhole

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If your commute takes you on Service Rd. in East Lansing, you may want to take a different route.

According to Michigan State University Police, a sinkhole has opened on Service Rd. just west of Farm Ln near Recycling Dr.

MSU Police and Public Safety did not release any further details.

