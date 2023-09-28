Advertise With Us

Ryder Cup About to Begin

The Ryder Cup is one of the world’s most prestigious golf tournaments.
The Ryder Cup is one of the world’s most prestigious golf tournaments.(PRNewswire)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 44th Ryder Cup is about to begin in suburban Rome, Italy. The first four matches begin at 1:35am Michigan time Friday. USA Network has the opening day’s coverage which features four more matches that begin at 6:30am Michigan time on Friday. Eight points are out Friday, eight more on Saturday with 12 singles matches to conclude competition on Sunday. WILX TV, via NBC, will carry the week end competition.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Case against one of the men charged in the death of Chong Yang in 2018 was dismissed
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
VIDEO: Michigan State Police release video of trooper being dragged by suspect’s car
MSU officially fires Mel Tucker as head football coach
Trump visited Michigan to deliver speech at auto parts supplier

Latest News

football generic
Busy Senior Year For Mason’s Martel
FILE - Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell runs on the field during the first half of an NCAA college...
Opening Road Trips For MSU and Michigan
A photo of Wilt Chamberlain from his days of playing at Philadelphia's Overbrook High School...
Big Money Paid For Wilt Chamberlain Jersey
football generic
Week Six Here For High School Football