Ryder Cup About to Begin

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 44th Ryder Cup is about to begin in suburban Rome, Italy. The first four matches begin at 1:35am Michigan time Friday. USA Network has the opening day’s coverage which features four more matches that begin at 6:30am Michigan time on Friday. Eight points are out Friday, eight more on Saturday with 12 singles matches to conclude competition on Sunday. WILX TV, via NBC, will carry the week end competition.

