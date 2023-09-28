Advertise With Us

Reward increased to $8K for information on cold case

By Emily Brown
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers has increased the reward for information on a cold case from 1992.

On Wednesday, July 12, Shiawassee County Sheriff Doug Chapman announced the sheriff’s office was reopening the 1992 cold case for Matthew Leach’s murder. Since then, Crime Stoppers has been asking the public for help to solve his murder.

Matthew Leach
Matthew Leach(Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office)

According to Chapman, on July 24, 1992, Leach arrived at Colonial Coney Island located at 2913 Corunna Road in Flint between the hours of 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Leach was there to meet up with his ex-girlfriend, Chapman said, adding he reportedly walked away from the ex-girlfriend and was never seen again.

Related: ‘Everyone deserves justice’: Shiawassee County Sheriff reopens cold case

The detective working the case, Det. Mark Pendergraff, said Leach’s ex-girlfriend is the last known person to have seen him alive.

Leach’s body was found by hunters on July 31, 1992, in a secluded, wooded area in the vicinity of M-21 and Reed Road in Venice Township, Chapman said. Leach died due to multiple injuries, Chapman said, adding he was found only wearing his underwear.

Leach was last seen wearing a white Camel’s logo T-shirt that said “Joe Cool” on it, designer jeans, and black cowboy boots with silver-colored tips on the toes.

His grieving family is still looking for answers, and Crime Stoppers said they have increased the reward amount to $8,000.

Anyone who has information on this cold case can submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-422-JAIL or by going to this link.

Read next:
John Glenn High School operating in secure mode
John Glenn High School is operating in secure mode on Thursday, Sept. 28.
Genesee County Residents Welcome First Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich Meal with Coca-Cola®
Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023: 5 things you need to know
Happy Wednesday to those who are waking up early with WNEMTV5 Wake-Up! Here are our “5 things...
Burton City Council pushes for mayor’s cooperation with police investigation
Burton City Council meeting

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Case against one of the men charged in the death of Chong Yang in 2018 was dismissed
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
VIDEO: Michigan State Police release video of trooper being dragged by suspect’s car
MSU officially fires Mel Tucker as head football coach
Trump visited Michigan to deliver speech at auto parts supplier

Latest News

Only a day after President Joe Biden joined striking auto workers on the picket line, Donald...
Donald Trump shares support for workers, opposition to electric vehicles in speech
The puppies tossed over the fence of the Jackson County shelter and near death Tuesday morning...
Owner admits to tossing puppies over fence of Jackson County Animal Shelter
Saturday, Sep. 30, child care centers nationwide are set to lose federal funding.
Federal funding set to expire for child care centers across the nation
Lansing Community College continues to cancel classes, events due to power outage
Clouds-covered sky with Fall leaves on the trees
Gray skies continue and possible showers on Thursday, plus today’s top stories