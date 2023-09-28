Reward increased to $8K for information on cold case

SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers has increased the reward for information on a cold case from 1992.

On Wednesday, July 12, Shiawassee County Sheriff Doug Chapman announced the sheriff’s office was reopening the 1992 cold case for Matthew Leach’s murder. Since then, Crime Stoppers has been asking the public for help to solve his murder.

Matthew Leach (Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office)

According to Chapman, on July 24, 1992, Leach arrived at Colonial Coney Island located at 2913 Corunna Road in Flint between the hours of 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Leach was there to meet up with his ex-girlfriend, Chapman said, adding he reportedly walked away from the ex-girlfriend and was never seen again.

Related: ‘Everyone deserves justice’: Shiawassee County Sheriff reopens cold case

The detective working the case, Det. Mark Pendergraff, said Leach’s ex-girlfriend is the last known person to have seen him alive.

Leach’s body was found by hunters on July 31, 1992, in a secluded, wooded area in the vicinity of M-21 and Reed Road in Venice Township, Chapman said. Leach died due to multiple injuries, Chapman said, adding he was found only wearing his underwear.

Leach was last seen wearing a white Camel’s logo T-shirt that said “Joe Cool” on it, designer jeans, and black cowboy boots with silver-colored tips on the toes.

His grieving family is still looking for answers, and Crime Stoppers said they have increased the reward amount to $8,000.

Anyone who has information on this cold case can submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-422-JAIL or by going to this link.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.