Owner admits to tossing puppies over fence of Jackson County Animal Shelter

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The puppies tossed over the fence of the Jackson County shelter and near death Tuesday morning are recovering.

A veterinarian said the 6-month-old huskies should be 25-30 pounds. Instead, they are eight and eleven pounds. One is also recovering from a head injury.

Officers Wednesday said they tracked down the suspect, and she eventually admitted she dumped the puppies over the fence.

“I can tell you that due to the tip that came in on the WILX site, the owners were located and identified and did admit that these were their puppies that they did abandoned at the shelter,” said Lydia Sattler, the Jackson County Animal Shelter Director. “I can also tell you that there were eight puppies in total that as a result of the litter that this family had, and these are just two of them. So, other than that, the investigation is ongoing.”

As for what happens with the two puppies, the veterinarian said the first three days are critical.

They are hopeful they will be up for adoption soon. There are already a couple of applications to adopt them.

