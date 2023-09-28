Advertise With Us

Owner admits to tossing puppies over fence of Jackson County Animal Shelter

The puppies tossed over the fence of the Jackson County shelter and near death Tuesday morning are recovering.
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The puppies tossed over the fence of the Jackson County shelter and near death Tuesday morning are recovering.

Previous coverage: Tip leads to potential suspect in Jackson County animal abuse case

A veterinarian said the 6-month-old huskies should be 25-30 pounds. Instead, they are eight and eleven pounds. One is also recovering from a head injury.

Officers Wednesday said they tracked down the suspect, and she eventually admitted she dumped the puppies over the fence.

“I can tell you that due to the tip that came in on the WILX site, the owners were located and identified and did admit that these were their puppies that they did abandoned at the shelter,” said Lydia Sattler, the Jackson County Animal Shelter Director. “I can also tell you that there were eight puppies in total that as a result of the litter that this family had, and these are just two of them. So, other than that, the investigation is ongoing.”

As for what happens with the two puppies, the veterinarian said the first three days are critical.

They are hopeful they will be up for adoption soon. There are already a couple of applications to adopt them.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Case against one of the men charged in the death of Chong Yang in 2018 was dismissed
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
VIDEO: Michigan State Police release video of trooper being dragged by suspect’s car
MSU officially fires Mel Tucker as head football coach
FILE - President Donald Trump claps as he walks to the podium to speak at Ford's Rawsonville...
Trump visited Michigan to deliver speech at auto parts supplier

Latest News

The puppies tossed over the fence of the Jackson County shelter and near death Tuesday morning...
Owner admits to tossing puppies over fence of Jackson County Animal Shelter
Saturday, Sep. 30, child care centers nationwide are set to lose federal funding.
Federal funding set to expire for child care centers across the nation
First Alert Weather Thursday morning webcast from WILX News 10
Great Looking Weekend Ahead
Road Closed
Service Rd west of Farm Ln in East Lansing closed due to sinkhole