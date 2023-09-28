Opening Road Trips For MSU and Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Maybe their charter flights will see each other in the air. Michigan and Michigan State both head West Friday on opening road trips of the football season. Michigan, second ranked, is an 18 point favorite at Nebraska. Kick off time is 3:30pm. Michigan State is an 11 1/2 point underdog for its game at Iowa. Kick time is 730pm on NBC, via WILX TV channel ten. The Spartans have a 2-2 record, Iowa is 3-1. The Hawkeyes come in off a 31-0 loss at Penn State last Saturday night while the Spartans have lost two in a row, being outscored 72-16 and are looking for an initial win for interim coach Harlon Barnett.

