Advertise With Us

Opening Road Trips For MSU and Michigan

FILE - Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell runs on the field during the first half of an NCAA college...
FILE - Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell runs on the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Campbell was named AP All-Big Ten Defensive player of the year, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Maybe their charter flights will see each other in the air. Michigan and Michigan State both head West Friday on opening road trips of the football season. Michigan, second ranked, is an 18 point favorite at Nebraska. Kick off time is 3:30pm. Michigan State is an 11 1/2 point underdog for its game at Iowa. Kick time is 730pm on NBC, via WILX TV channel ten. The Spartans have a 2-2 record, Iowa is 3-1. The Hawkeyes come in off a 31-0 loss at Penn State last Saturday night while the Spartans have lost two in a row, being outscored 72-16 and are looking for an initial win for interim coach Harlon Barnett.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Case against one of the men charged in the death of Chong Yang in 2018 was dismissed
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
VIDEO: Michigan State Police release video of trooper being dragged by suspect’s car
MSU officially fires Mel Tucker as head football coach
Trump visited Michigan to deliver speech at auto parts supplier

Latest News

football generic
Busy Senior Year For Mason’s Martel
A photo of Wilt Chamberlain from his days of playing at Philadelphia's Overbrook High School...
Big Money Paid For Wilt Chamberlain Jersey
The Ryder Cup is one of the world’s most prestigious golf tournaments.
Ryder Cup About to Begin
football generic
Week Six Here For High School Football