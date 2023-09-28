Nothing Bundt Fall at Nothing Bundt Cakes

Okemos, Mich. (WILX) -You can smell the aroma of freshly baked goods at Nothing Bundt Cakes.

For a limited time only, the beloved local bakery is offering all flavored bundt cakes, bundlets and bunditinis.

Their fall flavors include pumpkin spice, snickerdoodle, carrot an churro dulce de leche.

Pumpkin Spice is a seasonal classic blend of savory pumpkin and spices topped with the brand’s signature cream cheese frosting. Available now through Nov. 26 in all sizes such as Bundtinis, the brand’s cupcake-sized Bundt Cakes, miniature Bundtlets and 8- and 10-inch Bundt Cakes.

They also offer Snickerdoodle, just like the classic cookie, this cake is the perfect blend of cinnamon and sugar;

The Carrot flavored cake is baked with carrot and pineapple pieces throughout with the warm, familiar taste of cinnamon and nutmeg.

Churro Dulce de Leche is a new flavor for Nothing Bundt Cakes, topped with cinnamon sugar and filled with luscious caramel dulce de leche.

Nothing Bundt Cakes offers catering and delivery for you Halloween parties, football tailgates and other fall gatherings.

For more information, visit nothingbundtcakes.com

