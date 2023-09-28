Advertise With Us

Nothing Bundt Fall at Nothing Bundt Cakes

By Rachelle Legrand
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Okemos, Mich. (WILX) -You can smell the aroma of freshly baked goods at Nothing Bundt Cakes.

For a limited time only, the beloved local bakery is offering all flavored bundt cakes, bundlets and bunditinis.

Their fall flavors include pumpkin spice, snickerdoodle, carrot an churro dulce de leche.

Pumpkin Spice is a seasonal classic blend of savory pumpkin and spices topped with the brand’s signature cream cheese frosting. Available now through Nov. 26 in all sizes such as Bundtinis, the brand’s cupcake-sized Bundt Cakes, miniature Bundtlets and 8- and 10-inch Bundt Cakes.

They also offer Snickerdoodle, just like the classic cookie, this cake is the perfect blend of cinnamon and sugar;

The Carrot flavored cake is baked with carrot and pineapple pieces throughout with the warm, familiar taste of cinnamon and nutmeg.

Churro Dulce de Leche is a new flavor for Nothing Bundt Cakes, topped with cinnamon sugar and filled with luscious caramel dulce de leche.

Nothing Bundt Cakes offers catering and delivery for you Halloween parties, football tailgates and other fall gatherings.

For more information, visit nothingbundtcakes.com

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Case against one of the men charged in the death of Chong Yang in 2018 was dismissed
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
VIDEO: Michigan State Police release video of trooper being dragged by suspect’s car
MSU officially fires Mel Tucker as head football coach
Trump visited Michigan to deliver speech at auto parts supplier

Latest News

motown
The Magic of Motown Comes to East Lansing
Some say it’s magic, some say it’s a bond, but there for sure is connection between a horse and...
Helping Hooves
Empowering Women at Oktoberfest
motown
The Heart of Motown in East Lansing