MSU Union evacuated after optical illusion causes reports of fire

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Union Building was evacuated on Wednesday after a brief fire scare.

According to MSU Police and Public Safety, steam blowing from the building’s roof was illuminated by a yellow light.

The light and steam gave off the illusion of smoke and fire.

Emergency services were dispatched to the Union building and evacuated occupants.

Thankfully, the call was a false alarm.

