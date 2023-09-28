Advertise With Us

MSU Union evacuated after optical illusion causes reports of fire

By Wells Foster
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Union Building was evacuated on Wednesday after a brief fire scare.

According to MSU Police and Public Safety, steam blowing from the building’s roof was illuminated by a yellow light.

The light and steam gave off the illusion of smoke and fire.

Emergency services were dispatched to the Union building and evacuated occupants.

Thankfully, the call was a false alarm.

