Mother of Howell toddler killed in accidental shooting arraigned in court

(KY3)
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - The Howell woman charged in connection with the death of her child appeared in court.

Howell police said on June 11 at around 6 p.m., a 2-year-old gained access to an unsecured gun at a home on Oak Squire Lane, just north of Still Valley Drive. They believe the child picked up the gun and it went off.

The child was taken to a hospital, where they later died.

Police said Tonya Lacey, 41, was home alone with the child. The father was not present when it happened, and the gun involved was not registered.

Lacey was arraigned Wednesday in the 53rd District Court on the charge of child abuse in the second degree—a 10-year felony.

