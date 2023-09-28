Advertise With Us

More than 70K child care programs set to close, report says

FILE: Finding affordable child care remains a big issue for many American families but the...
FILE: Finding affordable child care remains a big issue for many American families but the problem is about to get worse.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Finding affordable child care remains a big issue for many American families, but the problem is about to get worse.

The end of the Child Care Stabilization Grant program is just three days away. That means more than 70,000 child care programs might also end, according to an analysis by the Century Foundation.

The organization said about 3.2 million children would be kicked out of day care when the program ends.

The historic federal program was part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act passed in 2021.

Meanwhile, a bipartisan bill has been introduced in the House that would enhance three existing child care tax credits.

But getting any additional funding through Congress right now might be difficult.

Some House GOP members are trying to cut spending in the fiscal 2024 government funding bill.

If a bill isn’t passed by the end of the month, the government will shut down.

As the deadline for a government shutdown gets closer by the minute, there's no sign of an imminent solution. (CNN, POOL, @SENSCHUMER)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Case against one of the men charged in the death of Chong Yang in 2018 was dismissed
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
VIDEO: Michigan State Police release video of trooper being dragged by suspect’s car
MSU officially fires Mel Tucker as head football coach
Trump visited Michigan to deliver speech at auto parts supplier

Latest News

Only a day after President Joe Biden joined striking auto workers on the picket line, Donald...
Donald Trump shares support for workers, opposition to electric vehicles in speech
The puppies tossed over the fence of the Jackson County shelter and near death Tuesday morning...
Owner admits to tossing puppies over fence of Jackson County Animal Shelter
Saturday, Sep. 30, child care centers nationwide are set to lose federal funding.
Federal funding set to expire for child care centers across the nation
Merriam-Webster released its list of new words that made it to the dictionary this year.
690 words added to the dictionary
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks an event in Largo, Md., Sept. 14, 2023. Biden, on Thursday,...
Biden making defending democracy a touchstone in his reelection campaign — and a rejoinder to Trump