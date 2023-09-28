More auto workers may go on strike as UAW, Big Three continue negotiations

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More auto workers could go on strike as early as Friday.

The United Auto Workers (UAW) union president, Shawn Fain, said he plans to expand the strike against the Big Three automakers.

Negotiations are not going the way both sides hoped. So, for the UAW, that means sending more workers to the picket line.

In Mid-Michigan, UAW workers at the Lansing Parts Redistribution Center, run by General Motors (GM), are on strike. That could expand to the two Lansing GM plants at Grand River and Delta Township.

Michigan State Representative Debbie Dingell said getting to an agreement is more important than ever.

“This is where the rubber is going to hit the road as we face the future of technology and electric vehicles. We have to make sure that we’re not leaving the worker behind,” said Dingell. “How do we make sure we’re building those cars here in the United States of America by American auto workers? The auto industry is still the backbone of the American economy. The results of this strike are already being felt by many.”

Striking auto workers are asking for a pay increase, shorter work weeks and a return to their original pension plan.

