Advertise With Us

More auto workers may go on strike as UAW, Big Three continue negotiations

By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More auto workers could go on strike as early as Friday.

The United Auto Workers (UAW) union president, Shawn Fain, said he plans to expand the strike against the Big Three automakers.

Negotiations are not going the way both sides hoped. So, for the UAW, that means sending more workers to the picket line.

In Mid-Michigan, UAW workers at the Lansing Parts Redistribution Center, run by General Motors (GM), are on strike. That could expand to the two Lansing GM plants at Grand River and Delta Township.

Michigan State Representative Debbie Dingell said getting to an agreement is more important than ever.

“This is where the rubber is going to hit the road as we face the future of technology and electric vehicles. We have to make sure that we’re not leaving the worker behind,” said Dingell. “How do we make sure we’re building those cars here in the United States of America by American auto workers? The auto industry is still the backbone of the American economy. The results of this strike are already being felt by many.”

Striking auto workers are asking for a pay increase, shorter work weeks and a return to their original pension plan.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Case against one of the men charged in the death of Chong Yang in 2018 was dismissed
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
VIDEO: Michigan State Police release video of trooper being dragged by suspect’s car
MSU officially fires Mel Tucker as head football coach
Trump visited Michigan to deliver speech at auto parts supplier

Latest News

The puppies tossed over the fence of the Jackson County shelter and near death Tuesday morning...
Owner admits to tossing puppies over fence of Jackson County Animal Shelter
Saturday, Sep. 30, child care centers nationwide are set to lose federal funding.
Federal funding set to expire for child care centers across the nation
Lansing Community College continues to cancel classes, events due to power outage
Lansing Community College (LCC) extended the cancellation for some classes on Thursday due to...
Lansing Community College continues to cancel classes, events due to power outage