Mid-Michigan food pantry experiencing worst ever food shortage

The Fledge is helping community members grow their own garden by providing seeds and starter plants.
By DeAnna Giles
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -“If they give us 20 banana boxes full of food, it will be gone in a couple of hours,” said CEO of The Fledge Jerry Norris.

Food that families depend on every day. More than one million people are facing hunger. With inflation it’s harder for families to put food on the table.

It’s something that Jerry Norris says has been in decline for the food pantry at The Fledge.

“It’s been a reliable spot for them over the last three or four years and with this decrease that’s coming we’re starting to see a lot of frustration because they come here and then they go somewhere else and then they come back here to see if we’ve gotten anything,” said Norris. “People are desperate and they’re starting to get very frustrated and very angry.”

Food pantries like The Fledge depend on donations from the community and food banks. Michelle Lantz with the Greater Lansing Food Bank works with more than 100 food pantries in Michigan.

She says due to the economy, inflation and the high cost of food, there’s been a decline in food for the food bank from the USDA over the past year but has gotten better.

“For the past two months, we’re finally seeing a break in that food supply chain issue and we’re getting more food which is the perfect timing because we’re also seeing an increase in the number of neighbors who are in need of food,” said Michelle Lantz.

This community pantry used to be stocked with tons of food but for more than 6 months there’s not enough food for everyone to get what they needed. Lantz says everyone needs food and deserves to have access to it.

“When people have food, they’re able to do things like learn if they’re a student,” said Lantz. " They’re able to go to work and be productive in their job. They’re able to just do the basic things in life that if you don’t have food, there’s just this toxic energy around being hungry.”

That’s why The Fledge started growing their own vegetables.

“If we can grow food that we don’t have to go rescue or purchase then that starts to make the food system a little bit more stronger,” said Norris.

The fledge is also helping community members grow their own garden by providing seeds and starter plants.

Norris and Lantz say anyone can experience hunger and food insecurity and it’s not too late to lend a helping hand. “Get into your pantry look at that macaroni and cheese, or that thing of spaghetti that you haven’t eaten in two years and you’re never gonna eat, put that in a box and bring that over to us,” said Norris.

Helping hundreds in just a few minutes.

