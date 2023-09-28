Advertise With Us

Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow tests positive for COVID-19

Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow will not run for re-election in 2024.
By Wells Foster
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow has tested positive for COVID-19, her office announced on Thursday.

“I tested positive for COVID-19 this afternoon and am currently experiencing mild symptoms. Per CDC guidelines, I plan to isolate and work remotely,” the Senator said.

Stabenow has been one of Michigan’s two senators in Washington for over 21 years.

She announced in January that she would not be seeking reelection - opening her seat up to potential newcomers such as Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, who announced she was running for Stabenow’s seat.

