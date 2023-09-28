MDHHS workers seeking support from the agency to meet needs in the state

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Social workers from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services say they aren’t supported by the state agency.

“Our member’s do not have the time that is needed to provide quality service to the vulnerable citizens of the state of Michigan,” said local UAW 6000 President, Kelly Barnett.

She represents 16,000 union members. It’s the largest employee union in the state. She says the workload is affecting the quality of their service.

“They made need more than one thing; one employee is not going to be able to service all of that person’s needs. So, they continue to go through various people.”

Services like food assistance and child protective services are seeing staff shortages. The department is also reverifying eligibility for 80,000 Medicaid recipients. Workers say they’re facing discipline when they aren’t able to finish their high caseload.

“Our members are ones that are faced with threats of corrective action, threats of discipline because they can’t keep up, the standards are realistic,” said Ray Holman, Recording Secretary of local UAW 6000.

In a statement from the department of health and human services they say in part team:

We value the contribution of every MDHHS team member to deliver much-needed assistance to Michigan families. We are all on one team working with one goal: to better serve Michiganders each day. Part of that means delivering competitive pay, premium health care/dental/eye benefits, access to a 401k that has a higher match than most employers and flexibility on work-from-home. The department has been successful in hiring more staff recently -- thanks to their competitive compensation – which will help ease workload and ensure caseworkers can give their undivided attention to Michiganders who need help. We will continue to make improvements in partnership with UAW Local 6000 and all of our other world-class unions that represent hardworking Michiganders in MDHHS.

“The case workers need the tools to be successful and they need the support from management.”

