Advertise With Us

Man celebrating 102nd birthday says having a sense of humor keeps him young

Roger Antonucci celebrated turning 102 years old this week. (Source: Atlanta News First)
By Amanda Rose and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A Georgia man is celebrating another milestone birthday.

Roger Antonucci turned 102 years old this week.

Antonucci’s two daughters, Lisa Messina and Melanie Thompson, organized their dad’s 102nd birthday celebration on Wednesday at The Oaks at Towne Lake, an assisted living facility.

They said their proud Italian father was born and raised in Philadelphia before moving to Georgia about 20 years ago.

He lived a modest life as a tailor and was married for 65 years to his sweetheart, Anne.

“His mom lived to 101, so he’s outlived everybody in his family,” Thompson said.

Age is just a number for Antonucci.

“I feel like I’m about 79, 80 years old,” Antonucci said.

Antonucci’s advice for staying young is to have a sense of humor as he keeps his loved ones always smiling.

“And I like women. I like women,” he said.

Thompson added, “Roger likes sports and women, probably not in that order.”

And he’s ready to keep the birthday celebrations coming.

“I feel like I could go for another two, three more years,” Antonucci said.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Case against one of the men charged in the death of Chong Yang in 2018 was dismissed
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
VIDEO: Michigan State Police release video of trooper being dragged by suspect’s car
MSU officially fires Mel Tucker as head football coach
Trump visited Michigan to deliver speech at auto parts supplier

Latest News

Only a day after President Joe Biden joined striking auto workers on the picket line, Donald...
Donald Trump shares support for workers, opposition to electric vehicles in speech
‘Weekday warriors’ clean up nature in Meridian Township
‘Weekday warriors’ clean up nature in Meridian Township
Cleveland police investigate incident in Stockyards neighborhood
3-year-old dead, man injured after shooting in Cleveland, Ohio, neighborhood
Local food pantries have been experiencing a food shortage in the community.
Mid-Michigan food pantry experiencing worst ever food shortage
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct...
What the Tech? FEMA to test national alert system. Here’s what you need to know: