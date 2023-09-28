Advertise With Us

The Magic of Motown Comes to East Lansing

By Rachelle Legrand
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The music Smokey Robinson, Jackson 5, Aretha Franklin will all be in one place this weekend!

The Magic of Motown concert is coming to East Lansing’s Wharton Center and Studio 10 is giving you an insight into this magical night.

Martha Brogdon both stars in, produces and directs this revue that captures the essence of Motown era.

You can watch the Magic of Motown Saturday September 30th at Wharton Center at 7:30pm.

For more information visit, https://www.whartoncenter.com/events/detail/magic-of-motown

