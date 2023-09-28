Lansing sending out absentee ballots

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing is mailing out its absentee ballots starting Thursday morning.

Volunteers were busy prepping them Wednesday. In the upcoming election, there are several city council positions up for grabs.

Voters must turn in their ballots by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted. Lansing’s general election is on Nov. 7.

