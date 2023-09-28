Advertise With Us

Lansing sending out absentee ballots

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing is mailing out its absentee ballots starting Thursday morning.

Volunteers were busy prepping them Wednesday. In the upcoming election, there are several city council positions up for grabs.

Voters must turn in their ballots by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted. Lansing’s general election is on Nov. 7.

