Lansing Community College continues to cancel classes, events due to power outage

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Lansing Community College (LCC) extended the cancellation for some classes on Thursday due to the ongoing power outage.

According to LCC, downtown Lansing is experiencing a power outage that is affecting most of LCC’s downtown campus. The power went out just after 9 a.m. on Sept. 27.

The Board of Water and Light (BWL) is working on the issue, and details are limited.

Classes were canceled Wednesday, Sept. 27, in the Gannon Building, Arts & Sciences Building, or HHS Building.

There will still be no classes, work or events taking place at those buildings on Thursday, Sept. 28, including the administration building, due to the ongoing power outage.

Those who have a class scheduled for one of those buildings, see the syllabus section titled “College Emergency Day Information” for instructions and watch for possible communication from faculty.

All classes, clinicals, work, appointments and events scheduled for West Campus, LCC East, Livingston County Center, Aviation Maintenance, Washington Court Place, the TLC Building, AOF Building, online or any other location will continue as usual. Online student services will also continue as usual.

LCC will update its social media page on the power outage.

